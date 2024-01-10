WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police release details, photos of people they seek

Murray River Police District has released photos and information about four men wanted on outstanding warrants on Wednesday, January 10.
Joseph Keenes, 31, sought over more than one warrant, is known to frequent the greater Albury and Wodonga areas.
Albury resident Dallas McGrath, 38, is also wanted on outstanding warrants.
Scott Lyons, a 48-year-old from the greater Albury area, is another listed by police for an outstanding warrant.
Clint Gaffy, also 48, is also cited for a single warrant and is often seen throughout Albury-Wodonga.
People with information about any of the wanted men can call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
