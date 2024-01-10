Coach reveals Beams' playing plans and how the former Pie will honour his dad

Former AFL star Dayne Beams will play at least 10 matches with Mulwala this season.
After playing in Collingwood's 2010 flag, being named All-Australian in 2012 and winning the Copeland trophy the same season, Beams is one of the biggest signings in the history of the competition.
The Lions were able to land the prized signature after Beams' father, Philip, previously played for the club where he is regarded as one of its finest ever players.
Well-known for his nickname 'Teapot', Phil won a staggering seven best and fairests for the Lions as well as the league's O'Dwyer medal.
He was also a premiership captain in Mulwala's 1990 team under Peter Seymour.
Sadly, Philip passed away in February 2018 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
The club's best and fairest award is named in honour of Philip.
Mulwala co-coach Kade Rowe said Beams had a long-held ambition to play for the Lions to also honour his father and the stars had aligned with the star midfielder committing to the club over the weekend.
Rowe revealed Beams would wear his father's No. 24 guernsey in a further tribute.
"To sign Dayne is not only unbelievable for us as a club but unbelievable for the league in general," Rowe said.
"The thought of Dayne running around in his old man's No. 24 has got everybody at the club up and about and we are over the moon to be honest.
"The Beams family has a deep connection with the footy club and 'Teapot' (Phil) was a legend of our club.
"A seven-time best and fairest winner, league medallist, premiership captain and our senior best and fairest is named after him.
"Going back a few years ago, Dayne had an interview with Hamish McLachlan and during that interview he revealed he would love to get back and run around in a Mulwala jumper at some stage.
"We are just extremely lucky that he has decided to do that now."
The Border Mail believes Mulwala trumped Corowa-Rutherglen for Beams' signature after he also met with Roos officials recently.
Beams' arrival at Lonsdale Oval is a timely boost to Mulwala's hopes of capturing a hat-trick of flags for the first time in the club's history after winning the past two premierships.
He played 10 matches for Pearcedale in the Mornington Peninsula Football-Netball League last season.
The 33-year-old played 177 matches at the elite level with Collingwood and Brisbane Lions.
He was captain of the Lions for two seasons in 2017-18.
Rowe labelled Beams the club's biggest signing in recent history and arguably the biggest in the competition for a long period of time.
"Personally I think Dayne is the biggest signing in the club's history," he said.
"The club signed Michael Stevens straight out of the AFL in 2006 which was also huge at the time.
"No disrespect to Michael but what Dayne has achieved during his time at the elite level, I think his arrival trumps that."
Beams will remain living in Melbourne and will travel to play for the Lions.
Rowe said Beams won't play every match but had tentatively pencilled in 10 matches throughout the season.
"Dayne is hoping to play around 10 matches but that could be subject to change," he said.
"If he gets here and really enjoys playing, I'm sure he will end up playing more to be honest.
"Dayne has initially committed to playing for one season.
"There were a few O and M clubs that were targeting Dayne, so for him to pick us speaks volumes of what he thinks of us as a club.
"We are striving to win three flags in a row and with Dayne signing, it will be a massive boost in regards to achieving that."
