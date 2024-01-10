The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Coach reveals Beams' playing plans and how the former Pie will honour his dad

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 10 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mulwala officials are hopeful Beams will play at least 10-matches for the Lions throughout the season.
Mulwala officials are hopeful Beams will play at least 10-matches for the Lions throughout the season.

Former AFL star Dayne Beams will play at least 10 matches with Mulwala this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.