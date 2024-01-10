Supermarket review must check out for consumers to prove its worth

Down down, confidence is down.
We're entitled to ask, as we scan our own loaves of bread through the self-serve checkout, why we're paying more and doing more, only for supermarkets to make more while paying farmers less.
Pressure is rising over the disparity in farm gates prices and the cost of produce in supermarkets with the federal government on Wednesday announcing a review into the sector.
Former federal minister Craig Emerson will lead a review as claims intensify of price gouging by big chains during a cost-of-living crisis.
While the review is welcome, it will only be truly appreciated if and when it leads to relief at the checkout for consumers.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley shared the sentiments of many when she told Sky News "I don't think as families are pushing their supermarket trolleys around filling up for the new year, wondering about those back to school prices ... they're going to be reassured by a review of a code of conduct".
National Farmers' Federation president David Jochinke said the review couldn't just be aimed at giants Coles and Woolworths, who posted billion-dollar profits last year.
"We need to know who else in the supply chain is clipping the ticket and sending food prices skyward," he said.
"We need to get to the bottom of why there's a growing gap between what farmers get paid and what produce is being sold for on supermarket shelves."
Let's hope the review leads to meaningful change and isn't just a - pardon the pun - self-serving exercise for the government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.