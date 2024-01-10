Dayne Beams 'in ripping condition' ahead of Good Friday debut for Mulwala

Mulwala is set to unveil prized recruit Dayne Beams who 'is in ripping condition' when it hosts Congupna in an opening round blockbuster on Good Friday .
In what shapes as a massive occasion for the reigning premier, the Lions will also unfurl their premiership flag against The Road who they defeated in last year's decider.
Lions co-coach Kade Rowe said Beams will make his highly-anticipated debut for the club on Good Friday and should prove to be a major drawcard for holiday-makers in the area.
"Dayne is in ripping condition," Rowe said.
"Everybody who saw him in the gym recently when he visited Mulwala saw that he is in unreal nick.
"So we expect Dayne to have a really big impact at the lower standard of the Murray league.
"Dayne is only 33 and has been putting in a lot of work over the pre-season and reaping the rewards.
"He is really excited by the prospect of pulling on the Lions jumper and wearing the No. 24 made famous by his father during his outstanding career with the club.
"I think that is really motivating Dayne to return to somewhere near his best and have the biggest impact possible."
There will be plenty of football action at Lonsdale Oval over the Easter weekend with Yarrawonga also hosting Wodonga on Easter Sunday.
"It's going to be a massive weekend of football with Yarrawonga playing on the Sunday as well," Rowe said.
"We are expecting a crowd of at least 2000 for Good Friday with Dayne playing.
"There is a real buzz of excitement around the club already and it's going to be huge, not just for Mulwala but both the Murray and O&M leagues.
"There are people visiting the town from far and wide over Easter and now we just need some decent weather."
Rowe revealed Beams is not only committed to playing but also helping develop the club's junior talent.
"Dayne has already volunteered to run some junior clinics at the club on a Sunday after he has played the previous day," he said.
"He is also keen to travel up a few days earlier to take the juniors for training and then train with the senior squad.
"So Dayne is buying into the culture of the club which is music to my ears and personally I'm unbelievably happy with what we have got by signing him.
"Having Dayne train with the senior squad on occasions is something that the players will get a real buzz from as well."
The Lions are striving to create history and win a hat-trick of flags for the first time.
Rowe said with the addition of Beams and several other recruits over the off-season that the club will boast a superior list to the previous two seasons.
"I've got no doubt our list will be stronger than last year and the year before that," he said.
"We've lost three premiership players but gained seven recruits.
"All seven recruits I rate as regular senior footballers so there will be a lot more pressure this year on players for their spot in the senior side.
"We had our first training session back after the Christmas break on Tuesday night and the players have looked after themselves over the break.
"So there is going to be some hot competition for spots but that's the nature of successful teams.
"I expect Congupna to be a contender again and Finley and Moama two of the biggest improvers after recruiting well."
