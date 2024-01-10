The Border Mailsport
Dayne Beams 'in ripping condition' ahead of Good Friday debut for Mulwala

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 10 2024 - 3:28pm
Dayne Beams has committed to making his debut for Mulwala on Good Friday when the Lions host Congupna in a replay of last year's grand final.
Dayne Beams has committed to making his debut for Mulwala on Good Friday when the Lions host Congupna in a replay of last year's grand final.

Mulwala is set to unveil prized recruit Dayne Beams who 'is in ripping condition' when it hosts Congupna in an opening round blockbuster on Good Friday .

