Motorcycle rider, 77, dies from injuries sustained in Boxing Day crash

A Mudgegonga man in his 70s has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash about 10 days earlier.
Victoria Police said the 77-year-old came off his motorcycle on Mitchell Road, Tatong, on December 26 just before 11am.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to hospital, where he died on January 5, police said on Wednesday, January 10.
There have been four lives lost on Victoria roads in the first 10 days of 2024, compared with 10 the same time last year.
Sergeant Cameron Miller, of Wangaratta Highway Patrol, hoped 2024 would be "nothing like" the previous on the roads.
"I want everyone to enjoy living in the region and visiting the region and to get to where they need to go safely and then home again safely," he told The Border Mail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.