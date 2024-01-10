The Border Mail
Motorcycle rider, 77, dies from injuries sustained in Boxing Day crash

By Janet Howie
January 10 2024 - 4:11pm
A Mudgegonga man in his 70s has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash about 10 days earlier.

