Former AFL player returns to the Murray league and joins fierce rival

Former Port Adelaide and Western Bulldog big man Jackson Trengove has signed with Cobram.
Trengove has spent the past two seasons with Mooroopna in the Goulburn Valley Football League.
The 33-year-old enjoyed one of his best seasons for several years, winning the league's leading goalkicker after booting 55 goals during the home and away season.
He also won Mooroopna's best and fairest award.
"Jackson's football resume speaks for itself after spending 11 years in the AFL system, playing 186 games with two clubs in Port Adelaide and Western Bulldogs," the club posted on Facebook
"He will bring a wealth of knowledge to add to our young list and will help develop our players.
"Jackson will also add some much needed firepower in our offensive half."
He replaced former Ovens and Murray star Tim Hargreaves at the helm.
Barooga trumped several O&M clubs at the time in the race to sign Trengove including Wodonga Raiders who were the frontrunners to secure his signature.
However, a disgruntled Trengove's coaching tenure at Barooga was short-lived after he sought a clearance before the June deadline and midway through his second season at the club.
Trengove joined Mooroopna mid-season in 2022 where he was initially a seven point player.
Last year he was a six point player with the Cats.
Mooroopna finished fifth this season but lost the elimination final to Euroa with Trengove booting four goals in the loss and amongst his side's better players.
