Former AFL player returns to the Murray league and joins fierce rival

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
January 10 2024 - 4:29pm
Former AFL player Jackson Trengove has joined Cobram and previously coached Barooga when he first arrived in the Murray league in 2021.
Former Port Adelaide and Western Bulldog big man Jackson Trengove has signed with Cobram.

