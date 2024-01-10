Charges withdrawn, teen freed, after Benalla man's death in street fight

Charges have been withdrawn against a teenager following a fight that claimed a man's life in Benalla.
Mr Woods and multiple other people were involved in a dispute outside a Ballantine Street home about 7.10pm.
The father-of-two was seen riding a modified ride on mower earlier in the night and was found lying in the street after the altercation.
A golf club was reportedly used during the fight.
Joshua Williams, 19, was arrested two days later and was initially charged with intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury and affray following an investigation by Benalla officers.
The matter was handed over to the Homicide Squad when Mr Woods died.
But after further investigations, including re-interviewing witnesses, the charges against Williams were withdrawn.
Williams had been due to return to court on Thursday, January 11.
Police have confirmed Williams had been released from custody and the coroner will examine the matter.
"The 63-year-old man passed away on 28 October and the investigation was handed over to the Homicide Squad," Acting Sergeant Kendra Jackson said on Thursday.
"Further inquiries were then conducted in relation to the matter, including the re-interviewing of a number of witnesses.
"Following this, investigators consulted with the Office of Public Prosecutions, and a decision was made that the charges will now be withdrawn.
"Police have also spoken to the family of the deceased in relation to this matter.
"The charges were formally withdrawn on 30 November at the Wangaratta Magistrates Court and the 19-year-old man was released from custody.
"As such, the criminal investigation is now considered complete and a brief will be prepared for the Coroner."
The 63-year-old was born and raised in the Ballarat region.
