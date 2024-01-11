$300K AND COUNTING: Help arrives for storm-affected North East residents

Alpine Shire's clean-up bill has already exceeded $300,000 as the recovery from severe storms that lashed the region to start the new year continues.
Tawonga was the hardest hit in the council area by the extreme weather on Wednesday, January 3, which closed several roads as hundreds of trees were uprooted or lost limbs.
Two caravan parks, Tawonga Tourist Park and Freeburgh Caravan Park, south of Bright, remain closed to the public as trees are cleared.
A man in his 40s was flown to The Royal Melbourne Hospital with upper and lower body injuries after a tree fell on his tent at Freeburgh, but is now in a stable condition.
Tawonga Tourist Park is expected to be opened by Friday, January 19.
The Australian and Victorian governments announced on Wednesday, January 10, disaster assistance would be made available to those affected in 17 different council areas, including Alpine and Benalla in the North East.
Alpine Shire mayor John Forsyth welcomed the support as council crews and community members carried out the mammoth recovery task.
"The shire is toting up its basic costs of clean-up at the moment and we're getting into that $300,000 to $400,000 mark already," he said.
"Trees have come down across roads and have to be mulched up, then there's the ones that are left hanging and just make roads unsafe, so you've got to go and identify those and get rid of those as well.
"All on-ground council workers are totally involved with clean-up procedures at the moment, so we're going have to put on hold cutting of the grass around the parks and little things like that.
"The community has been involved and a big shout-out to the SES and all of those volunteer organisations that have been so heavily involved in trying to get things back to normal."
Funding will be made available if a principal place of residence is, or was, in an evacuation warning area, and the floods or storms damaged the home, or if the home was flooded above the floor.
A one-off payment of $640 per adult and $320 per child up to a maximum of $2240 per eligible family will be awarded to help cover the costs of food, clothing, medication and accommodation.
Small businesses are asked to contact their insurance company and council to be considered for government assistance.
"There has been some impact on businesses, but our businesses in the Alpine Shire are resilient, especially in that Upper Kiewa Valley area. They've had the Bogong High Plains landslip over 12 months ago now and that's an ongoing issue," Cr Forsyth said.
"They're knuckling down and the locals are supporting their local businesses."
Wangaratta Council was not listed among the initial 17 councils to receive emergency funds, but the Victorian government said further could be added in the coming days as reports of damage continued to be submitted.
Wang's Best Bakery on Vincent Road ceased trading for one day to clean up after the storms and manager Jodie Holland said the business had been assessed by its insurer.
"We're not sure how much damage has been done just yet," she said.
"We lost the one day of trade, and we did lose a bit of stock and wages.
"It was a good thing that we only lost one day, especially for our customers because they definitely missed our bread over the Christmas break."
Victorian Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said the emergency relief would go some way towards helping residents who in many cases were still recovering from other emergencies across the state.
"We're working hand-in-hand with the Commonwealth government to make this funding available, for community members and councils who need support during this incredibly difficult time," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.