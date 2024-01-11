Wangaratta disability worker used client's bank details for $15,000 fraud: police

A disability worker has been charged with allegedly making $15,000 worth of purchases using the banking details of a man in his care.
Detectives launched an investigation into the 28-year-old Wangaratta man after multiple fraudulent transactions were reported.
It's alleged the man bought, or attempted to make purchases, on adult websites and of alcohol, meals, gift cards, coffee, toys, chocolates, groceries, clothes, gum boots, beer brewing and barbecue products, and cash transactions.
Police allege the man used the bank details of a 56-year-old Wangaratta man in his care as part of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.
The investigation continues and further charges are likely.
"A warrant was executed at property in Wangaratta and the majority of the items were recovered," a police spokesman said.
"A 28-year-old Wangaratta man has been charged with multiple counts of obtaining property by deception with further charges expected to be laid."
The man, who is believed to be employed by a Wangaratta care provider, was bailed and will face court on April 15.
