Wangaratta disability worker used client's bank details for $15,000 fraud: police

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 11 2024 - 4:10pm, first published 11:00am
Wangaratta detectives have charged the disability support worker. File photo
Wangaratta detectives have charged the disability support worker. File photo

A disability worker has been charged with allegedly making $15,000 worth of purchases using the banking details of a man in his care.

