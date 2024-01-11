The Border Mail
Marieke's making her way: Bringing an international flavour to agriculture

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
January 12 2024 - 8:30am
Jindera's Marieke Hoelscher during her time in Timor-Leste. Picture supplied.
Jindera's Marieke Hoelscher during her time in Timor-Leste. Picture supplied.

From Germany to Jindera, to Broken Hill via Wagga, Uluru and Timor-Leste, Marieke Hoelscher is bringing a global perspective to agriculture in Australia.

