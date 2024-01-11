Play under way as Victorian Grasscourt Championships start in Wodonga

Wodonga's grass courts have once again come alive for the annual Victorian Grasscourt Championships.
The tournament has received 396 entries across the four-day event, with extra A, B and C grades introduced for juniors to contest this year.
Wodonga Tennis Centre president Craig Farrer said it was great to see local and visiting players enjoying the facilities.
"There's quite a few local Margaret Court junior members playing," he said.
"That's what we're here for as a tennis centre, we're here to improve our local tennis and to have as many juniors from the area playing as possible.
"I just love seeing people on our tennis courts, for me that's the most important thing, and that's why we spend so many hours down here.
Previous tournament winner Jade Culph advanced to the open men's singles quarter finals after day one.
The fifth seed from Albury defeated Heath Dufty Miller (6-7, 6-1, 10-1) before then going on to eliminate Dylan Hubert Vaughan in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).
Culph was knocked out of the Margaret Court Cup in the semi-finals by runner-up Jeorge Collins, who lost to tournament winner Vitorio Sardinha (7-6, 6-3) in the decider.
The Border tennis star, who is carrying a niggling leg injury, decided to pull out of the men's open doubles in Wodonga, in which he and partner Joshua Busa were set to be the number two seeds.
Darcy Parke took out the open women's singles event at the Margaret Court Cup, defeating Jasmine Mathew (3-6, 7-6, 10-4).
Both Parke and Mathew are now contesting the Wodonga event.
Following the tournament, Wodonga Tennis Centre will host Country Week in February.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.