Abusive outburst in court over serious domestic violence allegations

A man accused of serious domestic violence offences in Wangaratta remains in custody following his most recent court appearance.
Kane Winiata was quiet in Wangaratta court on Monday, January 8, in stark contrast to a highly aggressive appearance last month.
During that matter in December, Winiata repeatedly called a prosecutor a "c---", swore when the allegations against him were read out, and interrupted the proceedings.
The court heard Winiata had struck his partner to her head, grabbed at her neck and shoulders, threw her to the ground, and kicked a bed towards her on November 30.
The court heard he had thrown the bed "as hard as he could" at the woman, causing a significant gash to her forehead and a large amount of blood to pool on the carpet.
The court heard the woman had lost consciousness and was concerned her vision had disappeared.
Photographs of the woman's injuries, which police had warned were "quite graphic", were tendered to the court.
It's alleged Winiata said "I'm going to go back and finish her off".
The woman's mother took her to hospital.
The court heard Winiata - who yelled out "no f---en no, that's not what happened" during his first appearance - had caused a deep cut to the victim's skull that will leave a substantial scar.
He was agitated during his arrest and lashed out at officers, damaged a police cell, damaged handcuffs and urinated in the custody area.
"He essentially has no idea how serious his offending can be," prosecutor Stuart Pritchard said last month.
The court heard he had attacked emergency workers at a hospital.
"How do you shut something up?" Winiata allegedly told police.
"You shut it down."
Concerns were also raised about Facebook comments made by Winiata, including multiple posts stating "If I say I will, I'm at least going to try and unalive you".
Lawyer Geoff Clancy on Monday said medical reports would need to be produced.
He said the injury allegedly caused by his client was in dispute.
The matter will return on February 5.
Winiata remains in custody.
