GOLDEN EFFORT: Ovens and Murray under-18 boys water polo team triumphant

The Ovens and Murray under-18 boys water polo team have made association history after claiming gold at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships in Brisbane.
The Border region representatives were undefeated throughout the green (second) division, going on to defeat Triton 16-5 in the grand final.
It's believed to be the first time an O and M under-18s boys side has brought home gold from the event.
Josh Gould, Charlie Murphy and Toby Gould made up the top three scorers in the competition across their division.
Proud coach Shannon Gould admitted it was a fantastic effort from the team, which has been playing together in the men's A-grade competition each weekend, as well as representing their own clubs, in preparation for the national event.
"It's made all the difference in the world," Gould said.
"We usually only have one training night a week, and the boys do their own swimming, but now we have a dedicated team that plays in the A-grade competition.
"They get to play together as a team every week and it's made a huge difference."
Some of the association's girls also had national success.
Chiara Millett helped Richmond Water Polo Club to a silver medal in the under-18 girls green division, while Imogen Booth, Lily Baumgartner and Emma Huckle achieved bronze with Richmond in the under-14 green competition.
Ryleigh Hogan and Macey Clark finished in eighth in the under-18 girls gold representing Drummoyne Devils.
Coach Gould will now steer the under-16 boys in the second week of the carnival, with young Toby Gould also taking to the pool again.
Following the championships, the Ovens and Murray representative will turn their attention towards preparing for the NSW state titles in April.
The association's season will resume this weekend following the Christmas break.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.