Wodonga magistrate 'outraged' by vile abuse, attack, sends offender to jail

A man who blasted his former partner with vulgar abuse, including telling her he would make her die of an insulin overdose, has been jailed.
Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn told the offender he was "outraged" by his actions and had to contain his anger when imposing a sentence in court on Thursday, January 11.
The man was on a bond for punching the woman in her mouth in November 2021, loosening her teeth and causing her lip to swell.
He also punched a mirror during that incident.
An intervention order had been in place at the time, but the man had continued to live with the victim in Rutherglen.
Another order was imposed in Corowa on October 26 last year but the man breached it just three days later.
He called and messaged the victim dozens of times in the following days and left abusive voice messages.
The man told the victim "you're dead" and said "wait 'til I see you, you putrid little dog slut".
"You're a dead little rotten mole c---," he said, and called her a "drowned rat c---" and a "putrid f---ing slut".
The man told the diabetic woman he would make her kill herself with insulin.
Further calls were made in November but went unanswered.
Wodonga police obtained records of text messages, voicemail messages and call records and charged the man.
The court heard there had been multiple family violence incidents between the pair in both Victoria and NSW.
Magistrate Peter Dunn told the man his words to the victim were "horrific" and called for jail time.
"It's outrageous and disgusting behaviour and it offends all right-thinking people in the community," he said.
"People need to understand you can't treat people like this.
"Everyone needs to be treated with dignity and respect.
"I'm outraged, and I've had to contain my anger to not sentence you to a term of imprisonment which a lot of people in the community would think you deserve."
The court heard the man had himself been a victim of crime.
"That's regrettable, and the courts have tried in the past, as have other people, to assist you," Mr Dunn said.
"But venting yourself and creating problems for other people ... is wrong, and you need to sort your life out, lest you end up spending more and more time in prison and destroying other people's lives."
The man was jailed for one month and placed on an 18-month corrections order.
He must perform 120 hours of community work.
The man had been due to face Corowa court later this month.
