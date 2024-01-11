The Border Mail
Wodonga magistrate 'outraged' by vile abuse, attack, sends offender to jail

January 11 2024 - 7:00pm
The offender was jailed for one month in Wodonga court on Thursday. File photo
A man who blasted his former partner with vulgar abuse, including telling her he would make her die of an insulin overdose, has been jailed.

