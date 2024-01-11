Cows, tennis, travel and a chance encounter with Fr Peter - it's love, actually

A chance encounter with Father Peter MacLeod-Miller ensured Linda and Graeme Ward's 60th wedding anniversary went from being a "smash hit" to totally "ace".
The tennis-loving couple had planned to catch up with family at Canvas Eatery on Thursday morning to celebrate their wedding, which took place on January 11, 1964, at the nearby St Matthew's Anglican Church, before the rector caught wind of the encounter and things took a turn.
After spending the morning looking at bullocks, long-time stock and station agent Mr Ward was by lunchtime sharing a glass of champagne with the love of his life at the venue where five generations of his wife's family have now been married.
"It was totally off the cuff. Once we saw Fr Peter in Canvas, he got very excited and before you knew it we were all in St Matthew's and mum and dad were being presented with a lovely bunch of flowers," the couple's daughter Jac Packer said.
Mrs Packer, who was joined by her sisters Terri Ward and Angela Hodge, said the church was a special place for her parents, with Mrs Ward helping raise money to rebuild it after it burnt down in 1991.
Mrs Hodge went on to be married at St Matthew's in 1997, where her children William and Sophie would later be christened.
The organist from their wedding - David Luxon - remains with the church today.
Mrs Packer said the couple, affectionately known as 'Wardie' and 'Nin', met through the livestock industry, with her father working for Goldsbrough Mort and her mother at Dalgety.
While both were accomplished tennis players, Mr Ward also enjoyed an outstanding career in the Ovens and Murray Football League, winning two best and fairests at Myrtleford and playing in the Saints' only premiership in 1970, after previously playing for Albury Tigers under the late Jack Jones.
He told The Border Mail in 2021 that his family's time in the town was loaded with great memories.
"In those days tobacco was really firing, so were the hops and the cattle business, people made a lot of money, but they also worked very hard for it," he said.
Mr Ward's father, Bill, played for St Kilda, which is where the stock and station agent came from before moving to Albury to settle with his Bethanga-raised wife.
The couple have been to five Olympic Games - Melbourne, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Atlanta and Sydney - with the 1992 edition ensuring Spain would always hold a special place in their heart.
"That's why they just love going to Saludos in Albury!" Mrs Packer said, referring to the restaurant in Dean Street.
Mrs Packer said the 84 and 82-year-olds were the "fun grandparents" and that Lucy, Max, Phoebe and Charlotte, along with William and Sophie, "absolutely loved them".
"They've always been fit and active and taken care with what they eat," she said.
"We're very lucky to have them."
