The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cows, tennis, travel and a chance encounter with Fr Peter - it's love, actually

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated January 11 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda and Graeme Ward celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at St Matthew's on Thursday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Linda and Graeme Ward celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at St Matthew's on Thursday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A chance encounter with Father Peter MacLeod-Miller ensured Linda and Graeme Ward's 60th wedding anniversary went from being a "smash hit" to totally "ace".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.