The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Do pollies hope we'll snuff it before our pensions are approved?

By Letter to the Editor
January 14 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A reader is still waiting for progress on a pension application lodged in September. Picture by Shutterstock
A reader is still waiting for progress on a pension application lodged in September. Picture by Shutterstock

Delays aplenty over age pension

At 72, I recently retired and on September 29, 2023, applied for an aged pension online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.