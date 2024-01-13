YOUR SAY: Do pollies hope we'll snuff it before our pensions are approved?

At 72, I recently retired and on September 29, 2023, applied for an aged pension online.
After about a month, I received an email requesting various irrelevant information and after a couple of lengthy on-hold waits spoke to a couple of very pleasant and efficient staff members. They deleted the irrelevant requests and advised me my application was in the computer awaiting approval.
I enquired how long the process would take and was advised that they were about a month behind so say, 59 days. I'm still checking my calendar but I'm yet to find a month with 59 days. I'm tempted to ring and check the progress of my application but their on-hold waiting time is greater than the battery life of my mobile!
Is it that our wonderful pollies have no vested interest in fixing Centrelink, as given their generous superannuation they know they will never become Centrelink clients or is it a cunning ploy to protect the budget bottom line? Are they hoping a certain percentage of aged applicants will snuff it before their pension is approved?
A recent spate of Albury City Council decisions have caused alarm among taxpayers (those that employ them).
We have to have this because ACC thinks it is OK.
We may have to have this because ACC thinks it is OK, although destructive to the wildlife there.
Why can't all enjoy without once again (like Thurgoona) destroying nature?
I believe the current elected council and employed staff are following their needs and not listening to their employers (we as taxpayers). I am sorry to say that ACC have become rogue.
Poor ole ravaged parts of Queensland look like a scene from the horror movie, Zombie Apocalypse. Yet, our prime minister, Mr Albanese, is seen mixing with the elite chardonnay set at the very ordinary SCG cricket match. What a look, a very bad one.
Whilst we don't expect him to be on the end of the chainsaw or shovel but as our "commander in chief" we do expect him to be on the first RAAF Hercules, Chinook or Globemaster up there, telling these poor, traumatised fellow Australians that we do care about them and will be by their side.
As the old saying goes when Rome and Victoria burn, Nero fiddles and ex-police commissioner Nixon does her hair and dines. Where has the true-blue Aussie spirit sadly gone?
