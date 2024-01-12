Lao recipes are the love language of Sam Sempill's childhood

FOR Sam Sempill, Lao food was the love language of her youth.
The Lao-born architect, who spent her formative years in Albury, said the fragrant Asian fare was an important link to her homeland, initially re-created by her mother and grandmother.
Food was a way for them to show their affection in their adopted homeland.
"Like in many Asian households, you're always being asked: 'Have you eaten or would you like dinner?'" she said.
"It's a way of showing care and love.
"As soon as the mums open the door, they are asking are you hungry?!"
In 2001, while studying for an architectural degree at the University of Melbourne, Ms Sempill, then 20, opened a restaurant in Fitzroy, where she cooked family recipes with her mother and grandmother.
A restaurant lease was advertised in the newspaper and Ms Sempill had wanted to live closer to the university than her home at Hoppers Crossing.
"I thought if it had an apartment upstairs, I'd take it," she said.
"I had an innate knowledge of food though I'd had no formal training. I'd always had a hospitality background; my aunty had a restaurant and my family had a restaurant in Tasmania.
"I was really proud of the (Fitzroy) restaurant; it paid off my education and it paid off the property."
Ms Sempill only got out of the restaurant after five-and-a-half years to focus on her architectural career.
She said the hours were long, juggling two vocations.
"In the final year I thought I'd better get out if I wanted to be an architect," Ms Sempill said.
"I'd be in the practice during the day, then cooking until 2 in the morning and then going to work at 8am."
Having become a registered architect, Ms Sempill worked at many Melbourne studios, including her own architecture and textile studio in Carlton.
Techne Architecture and Interior Design is well-renowned on the Border for its work on the Astor Hotel and Monumental Ice Creamery in Albury and All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah.
Ms Sempill recently compiled an ode to her youth in a new cook book, Eat Lao: Recipes from a Lao Kitchen.
Through compiling these recipes, she noticed how food was used to communicate empathy and love in her family.
The recipes keep those memories alive and share the unique flavours, joy and love of cooking.
Ms Sempill said Lao cuisine was designed for sharing between family and friends.
"It's about eating together at the table but it's also the process of preparing it; somebody is washing herbs, somebody is slicing noodles, there's a lot of laughter in the preparation," she said.
"It's quite healthy; there's not a lot of coconut milk in the savoury dishes.
"Dill is used almost every dish."
Inspired by her Lao heritage and family traditions, Ms Sempill was also a self-taught textile artist and weaver.
Many of the textiles featured in the new book were designed and woven by Ms Sempill while the antique Lao textiles were woven by her grandmother.
Ms Sempill did her own illustrations for the book too.
Eat Lao: Recipes from a Lao Kitchen by Sam Sempill is available via her Instagram page or from Melbourne book stores and Essential Ingredient in Albury.
