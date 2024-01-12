The Border Mail
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Lao recipes are the love language of Sam Sempill's childhood

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 13 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lao-born architect Sam Sempill, who spent her formative years in Albury, says Lao food was an important link to her homeland, initially re-created by her mother and grandmother. Picture supplied
Lao-born architect Sam Sempill, who spent her formative years in Albury, says Lao food was an important link to her homeland, initially re-created by her mother and grandmother. Picture supplied

FOR Sam Sempill, Lao food was the love language of her youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.