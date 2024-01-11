Collingwood premiership trio guest speakers at Wangaratta's sportsman's night

Collingwood premiership stars Steele Sidebottom, Jeremy Howe and Brayden Maynard will be guest speakers at a sportsman's night at the Wangaratta clubrooms on January 20.
Wangaratta coach Ben Reid played in a flag alongside Sidebottom in 2010 while Howe and Maynard were also former teammates during his 152 match career with the Pies.
Wangaratta co-president Jon Henry is expecting a full house at Norm Minns Oval with the three popular Pies set to provide plenty of insights into Collingwood's epic grand final victory over Brisbane last season.
"As a club we would have been thrilled to get one of those three players as a guest speaker, let alone the three of them," Henry said.
"Obviously Reidy (Ben) was able to pull a few strings with his contacts at Collingwood.
"So we feel fortunate to have three players of that calibre speaking and it should be an entertaining night, especially with Collingwood coming off one of their most famous grand final wins.
"No doubt there will be some fascinating stories to be told and each player will also give an insight into their journey to becoming an AFL player.
"So there will be a lot of talking on the night and access to speak to the players.
"Each player will talk individually followed by a Q&A session with questions from the crowd.
"There will be some premiership memorabilia that the players are bringing along and that will be auctioned off on the night.
"We are hoping to attract a crowd of more than 240 and have already sold more than half of the tickets.
"So it is filling up fairly quickly and if you are interested in attending you are better off going to the link and getting your ticket sooner rather than later."
Gus McLeod from O&M Live will be MC for the night.
Tickets are $100 or a table of ten for $900 with finger food provided and drinks at bar prices.
Doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting wangarattafnc.teamapp.com
