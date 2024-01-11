Wangaratta galloper breaks through in style for first career win

The Andrew Dale-trained Hells Son was rewarded for some recent consistent performances after notching his first career win at Wangaratta on Thursday.
Ridden by Lachie King, Hells Son was able to finally break through in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1170m) after four consecutive third placings since resuming this preparation.
King hooked Hells Son ($13) to the middle of the track half-way down the straight and the gelding gradually got the better of favourite Stubby Holler ($2) who was heavily supported.
Dale felt Hells Son deserved the win.
"The horse has been knocking on the door and Lachie King has had a great association with him so far," Dale said.
"We whacked the blinkers back on today and I was a bit more confident when the first three winners had been drawn out and we were drawn out as well.
"I thought he looked the likely winner at the furlong and it was just a matter of putting the rest of the field away."
Hells Son has now had eight starts for one win and four minor placings for career earnings of more than $30,000.
Dale originally purchased the three-year-old gelding for $60,000 which he said was at the top end of the stables normal budget.
"It was a big purchase for us being a small stable," he said.
"James Mitchell, who is a bloodstock agent and my son Frazer picked out the horse which was brought by some great supporters of the stable and we are thankful for their support."
King felt the return to the sprint trip after racing over 1400m and the addition of blinkers were the key to Hells Son winning.
"We drew a wide barrier but coming back in trip with the blinkers on, I was fairly confident," King said.
"We settled three wide and in the running line midfield and he was good enough to pick them up.
"The Dale stable is an up and coming stable in this area and his feedback after races is really good.
"I suggested to him that he should bring this horse back in trip and he took the advice on board.
"He has been a bit of a frustrating horse but hopefully he can take some confidence out of the win and there are at least a few more wins in store."
