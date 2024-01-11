The Border Mailsport
Wangaratta galloper breaks through in style for first career win

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 11 2024
The Andrew Dale-trained Hells Son winning the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1170m) at Wangaratta on Thursday with Lachie King aboard. Picture by Racing Photos
The Andrew Dale-trained Hells Son was rewarded for some recent consistent performances after notching his first career win at Wangaratta on Thursday.

