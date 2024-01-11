Firefighters spend nearly five hours extinguishing fire at Lavington Cleanaway

Firefighters have contained a blaze in an industrial waste machine at the Lavington Cleanaway depot.
Crews in four trucks were called to the Reiff Street property about 10.30pm on Thursday, January 11.
A fire broke out in a compacting machine, which crushes items into bales.
A sprinkler system at the business had managed to subdue the flames before firefighters arrived.
Inspector Frank Finlay said it took several hours for firefighters to access the heart of the fire.
"We were on scene from about 10.30pm to 3am," he said.
"It was a pretty good save.
"There was a bit of damage to the bailing machine and a bit of smoke and water damage, but it was quite minimal to what it could have been if the whole shed went up."
Smoke and flames were visible for some distance from the site.
The site remains operational on Friday.
A Cleanaway spokesman said the incident wouldn't impact services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.