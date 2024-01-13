Sky is the limit for students learning to fly in school holiday program

Two budding pilots have found one of the more unique ways to spend their school holidays.
While most of their peers are catching up with friends and family or doing their best to beat the heat, Perry Leeuwen-Nicol and Lucas McGregor have been learning to fly in Albury as part of Smartair's school holiday program.
Perry, who lives less than five minutes from the city's airport in East Albury, received a flight lesson for his 13th birthday last year and was hooked.
"I saw the program advertised and it really interested me," Perry said.
"I would like to become a pilot. I've enjoyed learning how to handle the aircraft properly.
"It's been really good and I want to continue flying."
Lucas, 15, made the trip up from Melbourne after being referred to the program by his aunt who works as an air traffic controller at Albury's airport.
"I want to go down the path of becoming an aircraft engineer," he said.
"This is my first time flying an aircraft and it's been great. I've enjoyed doing take-offs the most.
"The key thing I've learnt is not to overturn or underturn the plane.
"There's not many opportunities like this in the city, so it's good to be able to do it in Albury."
Recreational Aviation Australia chief flight instructor Richard McClelland said since 2022 Smartair had been able to increase its offering to the community.
"We've had a number of students that have come through from basic training to being issued with what we call the recreational pilot certificate, we've also had as many CASA-licensed pilots who have actually done a conversion across to the RPC program," he said.
"Smartair for a number of years has run a school's program in January for young people to really be exposed to practical aspects of aviation. We've developed a program where in the morning we do theory and in the afternoon we do practical flying.
"We thought about it a little bit harder about how we could incorporate our RAAus side of the business, so we developed a program over four days.
"We have a maximum of four students, but we've just had the two this year and that's been good because they've been able to get some one-on-one experience."
Mr McClelland said the first day of the program on January 9 gave students an understanding of the aerodrome environment and safety measures, with flying sequences ramped up the following three days.
"My philosophy as an instructor has always been to really immerse people in their flying by giving them the absolute maximum experience," he said.
"Each afternoon we've gone out to the training area over the Hume weir and enjoyed our beautiful North East Victorian views, but also just knuckling down with these guys and giving them the experience of flying the aircraft.
"The final day will be quite an advanced sequence, which is called an aerodynamic stall and then we fly a few circuits.
"The last and most important and practical aspect of the whole thing is learning how to wash an aeroplane."
Mr McClelland said Smartair had also been approved by RAAus to conduct instructor training.
"In two years we've set up a school, we've got converting pilots, I'm now a flight testing officer and we're also able to teach people how to be instructors," he said.
Pilots can take a solo flight from as young as 15, two years earlier than a car trip in NSW.
"Lucas is 15 now, so if he went into the program he could progress to that point, while Perry is 13 and will have to wait a little bit longer for that," Mr McClelland said.
"We like to stay fairly linked with families to make sure that the interest keeps going."
