The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Warnings after fires sparked at two rural properties, home damaged

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated January 12 2024 - 11:26am, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the fire at Barooga on Thursday afternoon. Picture by RFS
The scene of the fire at Barooga on Thursday afternoon. Picture by RFS

Crews have extinguished fires at two rural properties, including one blaze that came within metres of homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.