Cabbies vent fury over 'dangers' of e-scooters, possible loss of earnings

Taxi drivers are divided as to whether Albury's e-scooter "scourge" is causing drivers to miss out on fares for short trips.
But they are united in their belief that the e-scooters pose a significant public safety risk.
One taxi driver on Friday, January 12, said his biggest complaint was youth "hooning around drunk" in the early hours of the morning.
Albury cabbie Dave Thompson, who works day shifts and Friday and Saturday nights, said he had noticed a downturn in business since the e-scooter trial began on December 15.
"It's definitely been a lot quieter since they've been here, we're losing a lot of short trips," Mr Thompson said. "After this trial, if the scooters are here to stay it will definitely affect the earnings of taxi drivers."
But it was safety issues that most concerned Mr Thompson.
"The worst thing is that in the early hours of the morning you've got people riding them around who have been drinking - it's so dangerous," he said.
"You can't drink and drive in a car or on a bike, but these people seem to think it's OK on a scooter.
"But then I suppose there are some people who think that you can drink alcohol while you're riding in a taxi, which you can't legally.
"Last Saturday there were people riding up and down Dean Street with stacked milk crates on the scooters they were using as seats - crazy."
While Albury police said they were generally pleased with the riders' compliance to transport laws, they have already made several arrests for drink driving on the scooters, and fined people for not wearing helmets.
Another taxi driver, Tony DuBose, said he believed it was too early to confirm whether the scooters had adversely affected tax drivers' earnings.
"This is a quiet time of year, but we should be able to tell by about a month if they're having any impact on fares," Mr DuBose said.
"I don't work on Friday and Saturday nights and during the daytime mostly I rely on a lot of business travellers coming into the airport.
"I guess some of the blokes might be mostly missing out on short trips. My biggest issue with them is when when people just drop them, leave them anywhere."
Fellow cabbie Rob Smith said he didn't believe e-scooters would hurt the taxi industry in a significant way.
"I haven't seen any real impact on the taxi industry so far," he said. "From what I've noticed, I haven't seen many adults using them, it's mostly kids.
"It's more the nuisance of them and the safety issues that concerns me - as soon as you see them you've got to really slow down because they are unpredictable.
"You have to be very careful around zebra crossings because they just suddenly whizz out at high speed from the footpath, it's dangerous.
"The biggest issue is the safety factor, especially on Friday and Saturday nights when the people riding them have been out drinking.
"The one thing I've been wondering about is, if there's an accident involving damage to a car from a scooter, who do you claim against? Are they insured?
"If they hit somebody, and there's a lot of elderly people walking around Albury, and these kids have got no respect for speed, if an elderly person gets hurt, broken bones, if they hit their head, what happens then?"
