Howlong man narrowly avoids jail time after multiple attacks on former partner

A man who attacked his partner multiple times, including landing punches to the top of her head, has narrowly avoided a jail term.
Rangi Bruce Rix "booted" the victim while she was having a shower at her Wahgunyah home in October 2022.
She told police he had kicked her in her stomach, causing bruising, and she recorded the aftermath of the assault.
The Wodonga court heard Rix had also assaulted the victim on December 31, 2022, during an argument sparked by Snapchat messages.
Rix punched the woman to the top of her head, dug his nails into her right hand and smashed her iPhone.
The victim also smashed his phone.
She picked up a golf club, which snapped during another scuffle, and went to Corowa hospital for treatment for a leg injury.
Rix was apologetic when she returned and the pair then drank together.
He punched the woman to her head and chest and told her she was a "slut" and a "whore" after getting heavily intoxicated.
The victim suffered a lump to her head.
Rix stabbed the victim with a set of keys on May 28 last year then squeezed the woman's breast and jabbed her in her side on June 2, before putting holes into a linen cupboard.
The former New Zealand resident was also caught drink-driving by Wodonga police on December 11 last year.
The learner driver blew a reading of 0.101 after being spotted driving on Hereford Street about 1.10am.
Lawyer Marcel White said the Howlong resident had no criminal or traffic priors and was enrolled in a men's behaviour change course.
The court heard the victim had originally been charged over her role in the drunken fight, but those charges were withdrawn when Rix took responsibility for his role in the offending.
"My initial reaction was to imprison Mr Rix," magistrate Peter Dunn said on Thursday, January 11.
"But he does come before the courts having made at least some preliminary steps to rectify his behaviour and be a person in all probability I would hope he wants to be."
Mr Dunn ordered he perform 120 hours of unpaid community work.
Rix was also banned from the roads for 10 months, with an $1800 fine, for the drink-drive matter.
"He wouldn't want to come back," Mr Dunn warned.
