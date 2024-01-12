The Border Mail
Man remains in induced coma five days after being badly burnt at Howlong

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 12 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 12:00pm
The burnt man was taken to Albury hospital before being flown to Melbourne. File photo
A man remains in an induced coma five days after he was burnt during an incident at a Howlong property.

