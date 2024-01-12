Lakeside lots with grand views 'once in a lifetime opportunity' for buyers

A unique subdivision with views of Lake Hume is attracting huge interest from buyers.
Nine lots ranging from 2.4 to 3.9 hectares on Trewella Road at Talgarno, situated less than a kilometre from the Bethanga Bridge, came on the market just before Christmas and have been considered by families looking to escape the city and nearby residents seeking a move closer to Albury-Wodonga.
The properties off Murray River Road are within 1.5 kilometres of Bellbridge and nine kilometres of the Bethanga township.
Stean Nicholls Projects director David Stean said it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to snap up land in this position.
"There's different views and they're all pretty unique in lots of different ways," he said.
"We've floated them over Christmas and we've got lots of young families looking for a bit more land that don't want to be in Albury or Thurgoona.
"There's also been lots of Talgarno people that are looking at coming closer to town and Bellbridge people that are wanting a little bit more land.
"The blocks all offer something a little bit different."
Mr Stean said while views were the main drawcard, most of the lots featured a large building area of around 500 square metres.
"Anything much bigger than 10 acres gets a bit too much to maintain, so this is the right size," he said.
"There's people that want to be completely off the grid as well and this will offer the availability to do that.
"Yes, it's got some undulation, but that's the reason why you get the views. The price is also reflected in it because there's going to be a bit of work to get them to a building stage.
"You're selling five acres around here with a house on it for $2 million, so there's plenty of room to get to that point here.
"It's pretty exciting what's available."
Expressions of interest close on Tuesday, February 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.