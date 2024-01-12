The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lakeside lots with grand views 'once in a lifetime opportunity' for buyers

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stean Nicholls Projects director David Stean showcases the views of Lake Hume at one of the nine lots for sale on Trewella Road at Talgarno. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Stean Nicholls Projects director David Stean showcases the views of Lake Hume at one of the nine lots for sale on Trewella Road at Talgarno. Picture by Tara Trewhella

A unique subdivision with views of Lake Hume is attracting huge interest from buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.