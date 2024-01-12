The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Boy, 14, flown to hospital after crashing mountain bike at Bright

BT
By Blair Thomson
January 12 2024 - 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paramedics assisted the 14-year-old following a mountain bike crash at Bright. File photo
Paramedics assisted the 14-year-old following a mountain bike crash at Bright. File photo

A teenager has been flown to hospital after crashing his mountain bike at Bright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.