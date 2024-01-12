Boy, 14, flown to hospital after crashing mountain bike at Bright

A teenager has been flown to hospital after crashing his mountain bike at Bright.
Emergency workers were called to Moran Road about 2.30pm on Thursday, January 11.
The 14-year-old rider had crashed down an embankment and landed on the road, breaking bones.
Paramedics treated the teenager at the scene before transporting him to an air ambulance.
An Ambulance Victoria spokewoman said the teen was flown to Melbourne.
"Paramedics responded to an incident at Bright around 2:30pm," the spokeswoman said.
"A teenage male was airlifted to Royal Children's Hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries."
