Upper Murray man investigated for child sex abuse, pornography claims

Wodonga police are investigating an Upper Murray man accused of sexually abusing his 10-year-old stepdaughter and being found with child porn on his phone.
Wodonga sex offence detectives are investigating incest allegations against the man made by the primary school-aged girl.
The Wodonga court heard police found two close up images of a girl's genitals on the man's phone when he was arrested.
He denies knowledge of the images, how they got on his phone and who the images are of.
The man had been arrested for questioning over the alleged penetration of his primary school-aged stepdaughter.
The man fronted court on Thursday, January 11, after stalking his former partner, including an incident in which he watched the woman in her home while she slept.
That incident occurred on October 30 last year when the man used a key to enter the victim's house.
She woke up and asked the offender to leave.
The man then repeatedly breached an intervention order.
He called the victim on November 9 and attended her house, and again attended on Christmas Eve.
The man has admitted to stalking the woman and the persistent intervention order breaches.
Wodonga sex offence investigators continue to examine the child sexual assault allegations and are awaiting the result of forensic tests on seized exhibits.
The court heard the man had "minimal employment" and had the support of friends of family.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said the man had struggled with the breakdown of a relationship.
Magistrate Peter Dunn ordered the man be assessed for a corrections order for the stalking and persistent intervention order breaches.
The man was released on bail and will return to court at the end of the month.
"Don't breach this bail or the intervention order, understand?" Mr Dunn asked.
The man nodded his head.
