Graphic Content

Upper Murray man investigated for child sex abuse, pornography claims

January 13 2024 - 12:00pm
Child sex offence detectives are investigating claims the man penetrated his 10-year-old stepdaughter. File photo
Wodonga police are investigating an Upper Murray man accused of sexually abusing his 10-year-old stepdaughter and being found with child porn on his phone.

