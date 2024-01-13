Clean up in aisle 26: Date debate shifts on the Border

Death, taxes and debate around the Australia Day date in January. You can take them to the bank as certainties in life.
The conversation has been a little more heated in Albury this year, on the back of the city council's decision to not present community awards or conducting citizenship ceremonies on January 26.
It reached fever pitch in December, as Farrer MP Sussan Ley launched a petition against the decision, which was dismissed by Albury councillors.
The chatter has sparked up again this week as Aldi followed major retailers Woolworths and Kmart in ditching Australia Day merchandise ahead of the January 26 holiday.
Meanwhile, rivals at Coles announced they would continue to roll-out their Australia Day merchandise as planned.
It comes as Ms Ley's ally, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, called on shoppers to boycott Woolworths over its decision not to sell Australia Day wares.
Just as retailers are free to determine what products they sell, consumers are free to decide where they shop.
We are lucky in our country, and here on the Border, that if we want to drape ourselves in the Australian flag and celebrate on January 26, we can.
Equally, those wishing to not celebrate the day are entitled to as well.
Supermarkets, meanwhile, in a week where it was announced there would be a review by the federal government into their code of conduct, could perhaps focus their energy on paying farmers a fair share and giving consumers a chop out at the checkout.
