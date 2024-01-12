O'Prey galloper out to weave some 'Magic' at Wodonga

Trainer David O'Prey is hoping a soft draw can help A Magic Gust return to the winner's circle at Wodonga on Sunday.
O'Prey has a big opinion of the five-year-old gelding who was able to win his maiden two starts back at Wangaratta.
Although it was his first career win in 18-starts, O'Prey was hoping that the son of Trust In A Gust was starting to realise his potential.
A Magic Gust was in the market at his most recent run at Corowa in late December when running second.
The performance was full of merit after being trapped wide from barrier 10 and forced to race three wide with no cover for most of the 1600m trip.
Despite the torrid run, A Magic Gust looked the likely winner at the furlong but was swamped late to be beaten by more than two lengths.
However, O'Prey is upbeat that after drawing barrier two and returning to his home track, A Magic Gust can return to winning form.
"He was forced to do plenty of work early from Corowa for a wide draw which proved telling late," O'Prey said.
"So hopefully we can get a bit of cover from a good draw at Wodonga and that's all he needs to be winning again.
"I thought his Corowa run was full of merit because he still looked the likely winner at the furlong when the rest of the leaders tired and he was left in front a fair way out.
"Hopefully at Wodonga if he can find some cover, they run along a bit up front and I expect him to be hard to hold out."
A Magic Gust has had six previous starts on his home track for four minor placings.
O'Prey felt racing over a mile and the likelihood of getting an economical run from the favourable draw were big ticks in his gallopers favour.
"I know he hasn't won at Wodonga previously but most of those starts were over the shorter trips where the opposition were a bit sharp for him," he said.
"But over a mile at Wodonga with a bit of cover, I think we will get to see what this horse has to offer."
A Magic Gust has been up since October and will be having his sixth run this preparation and has only missed a place on one occasion.
O'Prey said the horse thrives on racing.
"He is a tough critter and loves his racing," he said.
"I think that is one of his best attributes, is that he is such a tough horse.
"Yes he has been up a while but that won't be a factor if he gets beat on Sunday."
Racing Wodonga has plenty of entertainment planned for its Sunday race meeting.
Dubbed the 'Gin & Jazz at the races" popular jazz band NightOwls JazzBand will be performing with gin cocktails available.
There will be plenty of activities for children with Kelly Sports Australia also on course.
The O'Prey stable will also be holding its owners day to coincide with the meeting.
