Former Bushranger returns home after stint in the Ovens and Murray

Beechworth has lured former junior Tristan Lenaz back to his home club in one of the biggest signings of the Tallangatta league off-season.
Lenaz returns to Baarmutha Park for the first time in a decade after stints at Wangaratta Rovers and Sunbury in the Ballarat Football League.
The 28-year-old boasts more than 60-matches of senior O&M experience and the benefit of having played under former AFL players Daryn Cresswell and Sam Murray at WJ Findlay Oval.
Lenaz was looking forward to returning to his home club and helping develop the younger players.
"I've been back at Rovers for the past five years and feel I can bring a lot of knowledge and experience to my home club because there is a fair bit of young talent on the list," Lenaz said.
"I already know a lot of the players and I played thirds with Cam Fendyk when I was previously at the club.
"I also played seniors at Rovers with Cam and we are fairly close mates and go to the same gym.
"I moved back to Beechworth last year and I always had ambitions of playing there again, it was just a matter of when was the right time.
"I feel now is the perfect time to come back and hopefully help the club play finals for a third year in a row.
"I've learnt a lot playing under both Cresswell and Sam (Murray).
"I played at Sunbury and when I arrived back at Rovers, Cressa was coach and I thought he really got the best out of me.
"After a bit of tough love from Cressa, I really responded to that and probably played my best footy.
"I've also got a lot of respect for Sam and I feel he has the club in a strong position for future success and it was a tough decision to leave."
Lenaz endured an injury-riddled season last year with Rovers where he was plagued by calf and knee injuries which restricted him to five senior appearances as well as playing some reserves.
"Last year was frustrating with injuries but that is behind me now," he said.
"Physically I feel like I'm flying at the minute and looking forward to having an impact in the Tallangatta league."
At almost 190cm and 91kg, Lenaz played predominantly as a key defender for most of his time in the O&M.
However, Lenaz revealed he had ambitions of switching into the midfield for the Bushrangers.
"I played mostly as a key defender at Rovers," he said.
"I was probably a bit undersized against some of the bigger forwards in the competition.
"Sometimes I would-pinch hit as a forward.
"At Beechworth, I wouldn't mind having a crack at playing as a midfielder.
"I played in an Indigenous carnival in October for Albury-Wodonga and played in the midfield and feel that is where I play my best football.
"Obviously I wasn't an O&M midfielder but at the lower standard I feel I could have something to offer.
"But I feel I'm fairly versatile and I'm happy to play whatever role benefits the side most, whether that be defence, up forward or on the ball.
"I've been keeping a close eye on Beechworth the last few seasons where they have played finals but were disappointed to be bundled out in straight sets last season.
"Talking to a few of the boys, it's been a motivating factor over the pre-season to make amends."
After finishing third on the ladder last season, Lenaz is the first confirmed arrival at Beechworth over the off-season.
Brayden Carey (retired), Brent Ryan and Jordan Eaton (Yackandandah) are confirmed departures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.