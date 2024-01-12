The Border Mailsport
Former Bushranger returns home after stint in the Ovens and Murray

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 12 2024
Tristan Lenaz has decided to call time on his Ovens and Murray career and return to home club Beechworth.
Beechworth has lured former junior Tristan Lenaz back to his home club in one of the biggest signings of the Tallangatta league off-season.

