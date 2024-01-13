Eleventh hour 'free Palestine' rally at Albury's CBD draws close to 100

About 100 people gathered in Albury's QEII Square on Saturday morning to voice their opposition to the ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict and call for a ceasefire
The rally on January 13, organised by the newly formed Free Palestine North East Victoria action group, was promoted on social media just three days ago.
The crowd quietly cheered when key speakers including NSW upper house MP Amanda Cohn and Albury councillor David Thurley urged the Australian government to support an investigation into allegations of genocide in Gaza.
But they roared when 10-year-old Wodonga boy Omar Farooq Khan took to the stage with a heartfelt message to "save the children".
"Palestine is the place where children are dying and the world is watching," Omar told the gathering. "People there are fighting for their land and survival every second of their life.
"Today, I stand for them, becoming their voice, and saying it loud - free, free Palestine!"
Omar's father, Wodonga fire rescue worker Aabid Khan, said his son was passionate about human rights.
"Any kinds of violations, it doesn't matter whether you are Indian like us or Palestinian, he won't stand for it, he was very keen to come today," Mr Khan said.
Organiser Charisse Venables said on the sidelines of the rally she was "more than pleased" with the turnout.
"Considering this was publicised on Facebook just days ago, we're pretty happy with how many people turned up to support this," she said.
She later told the crowd: "We must continue to demand an end to the atrocities being committed against the people of Palestine and an end to the occupation."
Cr Thurley took the microphone at 11.30am and said he was expressing his own views, not those of Albury Council.
"Genocide perpetrated by Israel is occurring and South Africa seems to have an extremely good case," he said, referring to legal action accusing Israel of genocide.
"We need our government to immediately call strongly for a ceasefire and offer what help they can to get parties together to talk."
An emotional Ms Cohn drew on her Jewish-German heritage to launch her speech.
"My German Jewish grandparents fled the Holocaust and sought refuge here in Australia," she said. "The violence that's being perpetrated in Gaza, the murder of civilians now numbering more than 20,000, is not in their name and it's not in my name.
"It's unfortunate to see the conflation of genuine political views about the actions of the State of Israel with the claim of anti-semitism.
"When you look at the response from the Australian community we saw an absolute outpouring of sympathy and compassion for the Ukrainian civilians who were impacted by the invasion of Russia. We haven't seen the same kind of response for Palestine.
"But I think that's changing. And I think that's growing. And all of you being here today is evidence of that.
"Australia has a genuine role to play in this, Australia has a vote at the United Nations that we have not sufficiently used to stop the slaughter ... it's only from actions like this (public protests) that we can make that happen."
