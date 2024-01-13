The Border Mail
Eleventh hour 'free Palestine' rally at Albury's CBD draws close to 100

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 13 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
More than 100 gather at Albury's QEII Square on Saturday, January 13, to voice their support for Palestine. Picture by James Wiltshire
More than 100 gather at Albury's QEII Square on Saturday, January 13, to voice their support for Palestine. Picture by James Wiltshire

About 100 people gathered in Albury's QEII Square on Saturday morning to voice their opposition to the ongoing Israeli-Palestine conflict and call for a ceasefire

