Strong batting display proves the difference as East Albury bounce back

A strong batting performance from Ayush Verma helped set East Albury up for success against Lavington to claim the points for round 13.
The Canadian recruit posted 91 runs from 111 balls before he was run out against the reigning premier at Lavington Sports Ground, with the Crows achieving a total of 214 in the first innings.
It's Verma's first season in East Albury colours.
"He's had a couple of really good scores," East Albury captain Miles Hemann-Petersen said.
"I think he's just been trying to get used to the conditions."
Caleb Hobbs and Darren Keenes both scored 31 runs for the victors, while Lavington's Ryan Brown was in control with the ball to claim three wickets.
The Panthers were unable to chase down the target once their turn with the bat arrived, making 139 off close to 43 overs.
Brown then made the biggest impact with the bat to finish with 47 not out, while Heera Singh took three wickets for the Crows.
Miles Hemann-Petersen praised his side for an all-round performance, which he admitted was an improvement on their loss a week prior to New City.
"It was a good all round game from all of us boys," he said.
"After last week's performance, I though we didn't really play how we usually do.
"We were back to how we want to play this week.
"It was a real team performance."
With the Crows sitting mid-range heading into the back half of the season, Hemann-Petersen hopes they can continue their recent form.
"I thought we were going to be in the mix, I thought maybe a little bit higher on the ladder, but things happen," he said.
"We're hoping to go pretty far in finals."
