Conditions in favour of Raiders as New City find themselves under pressure

Wodonga Raiders has continued its winning form following the mid-season break to post a victory against North Albury.
The Hoppers won the toss and elected to bowl first at Bunton Park, with Raiders coming out to smash a total of 236.
It may have been a decision the home side later regretted, with rain causing the loss of eight overs during the second innings.
Opening batsmen Matt Condon came out firing for the home side, making 58 runs from 41 balls before his time at the crease came to an end.
"He was in control of the situation, but we were pretty lucky to get him run out," Raiders' coach Stewart Pearce said.
"Obviously playing against a quality side like North Albury, it was really good to get the win.
"It was unfortunate to lose those eight overs, and it probably gave us a bit of an advantage.
"It put them under a lot of pressure to score quickly, which is the way it goes when that happens.
"Sometimes it goes in your favour, and sometimes it doesn't."
Zac Barrenechea was the standout with the bat for the victors, notching 78 runs from 68 balls.
"He batted really well and was really disciplined," Pearce said.
"It was a pretty humid and hot day, for him to bat for a long period of time was really good for us and enabled us to get a reasonable score on the board."
Blake Elliot put up a strong fight for North Albury to finish the day with five wickets, while Matt Ryan managed four for 37 for the victors.
Raiders continues to work their way up the ladder this season.
"We're trying to concentrate on the process of just getting better every week, we're not there yet, but I think we're starting to move to where we want to play," Pearce said.
In other Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial first grade clashes on the weekend, Tallangatta posted a convincing win against New City.
The victors won the toss and elected to bat first, with their first four batsmen surpassing half centuries in a dominant display, which helped them reach a total of 359.
Shoaib Shaikh led the charge with 75 runs, with John Oswell (73) and Callum Brown (70) following closely, while Nathan Thompson finished 53 not out.
New City was restricted to 90 runs in the second innings.
St Patrick's proved too strong for Wodonga, with Liam Scammell landing 74 runs.
Ladder leader Belvoir accounted for Albury, while Corowa was too strong for Baranduda.
East Albury also took the points against Lavington.
