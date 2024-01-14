Frustration as drivers stuck at Albury tip for an hour while trying to leave

Issues at the Albury tip have caused major delays.
Vehicles had been stuck in line at the exit to the facility for an hour on Sunday, January 14.
One man at the site estimated more than 100 vehicles had been trying to leave the property about 11.30am.
Just one vehicle had left the site in a half-hour period after being stuck on the weighbridge.
Staff have now opened the boom gate about 11.40am to allow vehicles to exit without making payment.
It's unclear what has caused the issue, but it was suggested an issue with computers were behind the delays.
Motorists expressed frustration to tip staff.
Staff continued to allow vehicles to enter the site as a large line up formed to leave.
People took to social media to express frustration.
One man told The Border Mail it was infuriating that staff hadn't just opened up the boom gate to allow vehicles to leave.
He spent more than 70 minutes at the tip and left without making payment.
Some people who attended the site left before entering.
