Smoke alarm, alert neighbours, help save Lavington home from fire

A smoke alarm and alert neighbours have helped save a home from more severe fire damage.
A blaze broke out in a Condon Place property in Lavington about 2.10pm on Saturday, January 13.
It's believed a hotplate was accidentally switched on, sparking a fire that burnt in the kitchen.
The flames spread through a section of the kitchen and burnt cabinets, the ceiling, and other items.
Firefighters were alerted and contained the fire.
They remained at the property until about 2.55pm.
There have been multiple fires in recent days, including a blaze that destroyed a home south of Yarrawonga and fires at rural properties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.