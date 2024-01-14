Brothers help set Osborne up for success, as weather disrupts Hume return

The batting partnership of brothers Joe and Ed Perryman were among the keys to Osborne's success against Holbrook on Saturday.
In the first round back after the Christmas break, Joe made 83 runs, while Ed pitched in with 52 to help the home side reach 202 in the first innings.
Holbrook was unable to chase down the target set as they found themselves bowled out for 132 runs at Osborne.
"They (Joe and Ed) put on a really good partnership that set us up really well," Osborne president Darren Howard said.
"They were the main reason we got 202."
Osborne's opening bowler Luke Naumann took three for 19 and was well supported by Joe Perryman and Josh Hosie, who each took two wickets.
Ben Parker took two wickets, while teammate Wil Jenkyn top scored with 30 for the Brookers.
Tom Howard came in late in the innings to make 37 not out for Osbrone, in what is the 19-year-old's third season playing alongside his dad, Darren.
"It's nice being able to play with one another," Howard said.
Youngster Josh Hosie continues to improve this season, opening the batting to make 12 runs.
"He's been going really well with his bowling and batting," Howard said.
The two sides were lucky to achieve a result, with rain across the region forcing the remaining round 10 matches to be abandoned.
Osborne had previously had two games washed out before Christmas.
Greg Schuller was on a roll for Henty with 72 not out before play was stopped in the Swampies clash against Walla.
The home side had made 99 runs before play was abandoned.
Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock has just started trying to chase down Culcairn's total of 101 at Culcairn, with Keith Talent taking four wickets before the abrupt end.
