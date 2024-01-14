The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brothers help set Osborne up for success, as weather disrupts Hume return

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
January 14 2024 - 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henty's Greg Schuller made 72 runs not out against Walla before play was abandoned due to rain. Picture by James Wiltshire
Henty's Greg Schuller made 72 runs not out against Walla before play was abandoned due to rain. Picture by James Wiltshire

The batting partnership of brothers Joe and Ed Perryman were among the keys to Osborne's success against Holbrook on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.