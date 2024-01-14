The Border Mail
Woman released despite alleged $1720 stolen credit card spree while on bail

Updated January 14 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Rhiannon Gannon has allegedly committed a spate of offences. File photo
A Wodonga woman has again been released from custody despite an alleged further spate of offending while on bail, including a $1720 spending spree and highly intoxicated driving.

