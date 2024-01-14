Woman released despite alleged $1720 stolen credit card spree while on bail

A Wodonga woman has again been released from custody despite an alleged further spate of offending while on bail, including a $1720 spending spree and highly intoxicated driving.
Rhiannon Gannon is accused of multiple theft and deception offences on January 2, and of putting people at risk on the road.
A detective told the Wodonga court Gannon, during her arrest in a vehicle on January 8, was one of the most drug affected people he had ever seen.
The court heard Gannon had gone to a Beech Street home at the Elmwood retirement area about 4.45pm on January 2.
The victim believes she left her garage door open and her blue Mazda unlocked, with Gannon allegedly stealing a handbag containing bank cards and $1000 prescription glasses.
She allegedly went on a $1720 spending spree, including on high-end liquor.
Police allege Gannon drove around in a Mitsubishi ASX hire car and bought Johnnie Walker Blue Label whisky at the BWS on Beechworth Road for $229.
Staff had to split the transaction into three parts so Gannon could use the tap function.
The court heard she went to Premix King and bought absinthe, tequila and Jack Daniel's for $333, and made two other purchases.
She then allegedly bought two Samsung phones, a Telstra tablet and a carton of cigarettes worth a total of $846 at Woolworths in White Box Rise.
Cognac and more whisky was allegedly bought at the nearby BWS, fuel, juice and gift cards bought from the EG Ampol petrol station on Victoria Cross Parade, and Gannon allegedly stuffed two power banks into a bag.
GPS data from the Mitsubishi - which allegedly places Gannon at the various businesses - allegedly clocked her at 106kmh in a 60kmh zone.
Gannon allegedly stole a GPS and other cards from an unlocked car outside the Elmwood Medical Centre during the spree.
She was arrested on January 8 in the Woolworths car park on Hume Street and had difficulty standing.
Some of the obtained property was in the car and multiple bank cards were allegedly found.
Detective Senior Constable Ash Coysh said Gannon had to be helped from the vehicle, with police awaiting drug test results.
He said she was "severely drug affected, unable to make sense, highly erratic" back at the police station.
"One of the worst drug affected people I've seen in my career," he said.
Gannon was already on multiple counts of bail following a fight outside her Carkeek Street home on February 6 last year in which she was allegedly armed with a hammer.
Dolton Barrett pulled out a rifle during the altercation.
She had allegedly been caught driving disqualified the previous day, and on July 21.
The court heard she stuffed a wooden butterfly down her pants on April 8 last year, and stole $99 worth of drinks from Thirsty Camel on Elgin Boulevard on June 10.
On another occasion, she allegedly stole a Louis Vuitton bag worth $3300 from an unlocked car outside Premix King before trying to make purchases on a stolen card.
The bag was allegedly found at her home.
Detective Senior Constable Coysh said her recent offending was an escalation in her behaviour.
"The accused showed a disregard for her bail by committing the offences," he said.
"If released she poses a significant risk to the community by continuing to drive."
Magistrate David Faram said Gannon had been bailed four-and-a-half weeks ago and given "every opportunity" to address her issues, but had "completely failed to do so".
Gannon said she'd had no support in the community.
"In the end, your life is your responsibility," Mr Faram said.
"There are people available to help you but in the end, that help means nothing unless you are prepared to take charge of your life."
Despite concerns about the further alleged offending, Mr Faram granted bail.
Gannon will return to court on January 23.
