NOT A BAD RETURN: North East residents earn $300,000 from cans and bottles

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
January 14 2024 - 4:00pm
The Wodonga exchange depot cranks up on day one of the Victorian container deposit scheme on November 1, 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser
Three million cans, cartons and bottles have been returned to Wangaratta and Wodonga depots in the first two months of Victoria's deposit scheme.

