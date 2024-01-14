NOT A BAD RETURN: North East residents earn $300,000 from cans and bottles

Three million cans, cartons and bottles have been returned to Wangaratta and Wodonga depots in the first two months of Victoria's deposit scheme.
This equates to $300,000 being earned by participants, with each returned container yielding a 10-cent refund.
Of the top 10 regional Victorian refund points, the Wangaratta exchange depot placed seventh with a total of 1.6 million containers while the Wodonga site was 10th with 1.4 million.
The Mildura exchange depot led the regional list, and the state overall, with 4.1 million containers, ahead of the leading metro collection centre in Melton (3.9 million).
The scheme, which began on November 1, 2023, has seen more than 100 million containers returned overall, with people receiving more than $10 million in refunds.
According to Victorian government figures, the biggest collection day statewide was Friday, January 5, with 3.18 million containers returned.
The container deposit scheme is processing an average of around 10 million cans, cartons and bottles across Victoria every week, with people returning an average of 129 containers per transaction.
Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos said it was remarkable to see so many people getting involved.
"Providing 100 million containers and counting for re-use in new products instead of going to landfill or ending up in the environment and harming our wildlife," he said.
"The CDS is a great initiative to get people recycling - we're rewarding Victorians who do the right thing, reducing litter and making sure recyclable product don't end up in landfill."
