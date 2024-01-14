Fun in the sun as families flock to Wodonga for return of summer racing

Wodonga's first January race meeting in three years has been met with optimism by officials after a strong turnout of more than 700 people.
Racing Wodonga's inaugural gin and jazz summer session on Sunday, January 14, was well supported by not only race fans, but also an array of families, with plenty on offer for all.
The elm trees at Wodonga Racecourse were a hive of activity as entertainment was provided by jazz band Night Owls.
A Slingsby Gin cocktail pop-up bar, mega screen and woodfired pizza were popular additions, while kids activities were run by Kelly Sports.
Racing Wodonga chief executive Steve Wright said it was promising to see around 750 people make their way out for the event.
"The last three years we haven't raced in January or February. Being a Sunday in summer and people are still on holidays, we thought we'd try something different and see how it goes," he said.
"There's been lots of families come along and they've been loving all the giveaways and things on offer.
"We had a jazz band and we've done a pop-up gin bar. Down under the trees is a nice spot to watch the races and have a bit of fun.
"It was a good social day."
Mr Wright said Racing Wodonga was open to running more events in the summer months.
"We'd like to do a bit more of it, especially this time of year because there are so many people that come to the area during the Christmas and New Year period," he said.
"It's a good chance for us to hopefully capture some people that are still here on holidays.
"This is the first time we've tried it and hopefully we can grow it from here. It would be good to build it up over the next couple of years and make it a day people look forward to."
It was the first time Wodonga's Audrey Refalo had been to a day at the races and she thoroughly enjoyed it.
"It was great to get out for the day. I had a free day and thought why not get out for the races," she said.
Ms Refalo was invited along by her friend Kahlii Boot, of Albury.
"It's great to see these types of events. I love it," Ms Boot said.
"I used to do trackwork here. I used to work for Peter Maher and still do a bit for him.
"There's not many summer meetings normally, so it was good we had some nice weather for it."
Wodonga trainer David O'Prey also hosted a event for owners from his stable of horses.
