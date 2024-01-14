The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fun in the sun as families flock to Wodonga for return of summer racing

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 14 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winter, 4, Oscar, 7, and Trinity Mitchell, 6, watch the horses make their way around the track at Wodonga Racecourse on Sunday, January 14.
Winter, 4, Oscar, 7, and Trinity Mitchell, 6, watch the horses make their way around the track at Wodonga Racecourse on Sunday, January 14.

Wodonga's first January race meeting in three years has been met with optimism by officials after a strong turnout of more than 700 people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.