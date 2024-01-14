New Border Show N Shine draws thousands in support of sick children

A new event for Border car lovers raising funds for sick children is here to stay after welcoming more than 4000 people at its first edition.
Twin City's Shannons National Show N Shine at Albury Showgrounds on Sunday, January 14, certainly proved a hit with almost 300 classic cars, motorbikes and trucks on display.
Entrants came from as far as Adelaide and Gippsland as more than $15,000 was raised for Country Hope, an organisation that provides emotional and financial support to families who have a child diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses in Albury-Wodonga, Wagga, Griffith, Dubbo and surrounding areas.
One of the event's organisers Nathan Maloney said the decision to deliberately schedule the event after the Summernats car festival in Canberra proved the right one.
"It will be something we do every year for Country Hope," Mr Maloney said,
"It's a family-oriented event and we're only going to get bigger as it goes on.
"First off was a learning curve. We want to promote it and make it bigger and better."
Mr Maloney said a fire truck display was well received, while the Shannons Big Rig was also popular with everyone.
Trophies were awarded to the Best of the Show, as well as standout custom, muscle, vintage, classic '50-70, classic '71-90, hot rod, rat rod, street, ute and wagon entries.
"All vendors donated their time to make it a great day," he said.
"It's all about locals supporting locals. That's what we're big on.
"Country Hope is always going to support country people."
