Sharks back in the pool with a splash to post high-scoring victory

Sharks have shown they mean business heading into the second half of the Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association season following a dominant display against Northside in A-grade women's water polo.
The victors managed to convert 21 goals in the return to the pool on Sunday, while restricting the Stingrays to just one.
Milly Pullyblank led the charge for the victors with five goals, four of which were landed in the fourth quarter alone.
Leah Dodd followed her lead with four goals, while Chiara Millett shot three.
Shaneika Parnell was the only scorer for the Stingrays, breaking through to find the net in the second term.
In the other women's match, Pool Pirates staged a convincing 12-2 win against Albury Tigers.
After warming up in the first quarter, a five goal haul in the second saw the Pirates break away to set a steady lead.
Macy Clark landed three goals, while Ryleigh Hogan, Georgia Polkinghorne and Annie Lefoe scored two goals respectively.
Polly David and Meg McInness got the Tigers on the scoreboard following the third quarter.
In the A-grade men's competition, Sharks got the better of the Tigers in a 11-7 clash.
Will Gould was dangerous in front of goal to add four points to the Sharks' tally, while Henry Clark and Ben Douglass landed two goals each.
Tom Duck, Hamish Darmody and Jimmy Scannell kept the Tigers afloat with multiples goals.
Stingrays also celebrated a win in a 8-3 clash against the Ovens and Murray representative side.
Fresh off their recent gold medal winning performance at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships, Hagen scored two goals for the representatives.
Elih Mutsch was successful at converting on three occasions, while Trent Remington and Rex Gallagher landed two goals each for round 11.
The Ovens and Murray under-16 boys are currently contesting the nationals championships in Brisbane.
