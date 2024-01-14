Wodonga marijuana dealer built homemade shotgun out of pipes, screws

A marijuana dealer who manufactured a shotgun from galvanised metal pipes has been released from jail.
A search found about 500 grams of marijuana, scales, deal bags, and text messages detailing drug deals.
A search of a rear shed led to a 12-gauge double-barrel shotgun being located.
The 28-year-old had built the gun by welding the pipes and making a trigger grip assembly, and the gun could be fired by slamming the end and stock together.
That would cause a screw in the rear of the barrels to discharge a shotgun shell.
Detectives recovered 14 .410 calibre shotgun cartridges and 50 rounds of rifle ammunition.
Another pipe with a threaded cap was found.
That pipe did not meet the definition of a firearm, but police said it could be made into a gun if further components were added.
Six cannabis plants were also seized by police.
Rankin told officers he had manufactured the gun for a person who is in custody.
He hadn't fired the gun, but said it could have been sold for $3000.
The 28-year-old didn't have a gun licence and was banned from getting one.
He admitted to firearms and drug charges in court.
Rankin served eight days in custody before being released on a two-year corrections order.
The gun, ammunition, drugs and marijuana plants were forfeited for destruction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.