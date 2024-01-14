Stolen truck, skid steer worth $300,000 recovered in dramatic citizen's arrest

Members of the public have made a citizen's arrest in dramatic scenes after the theft of more than $300,000 worth of equipment from a Wodonga business.
A white Mack tip truck worth about $200,000 and a $110,000 skid steer were stolen from Simco Earthmoving in Wodonga on Sunday morning.
The Bradford Street business was targeted between about 4am and 5.30am during the January 14 burglary.
A Facebook post seeking information about the theft was posted on social media, which led to staff being alerted to the truck near Tallangatta.
A mechanical issue meant the vehicle was only being driven at slow speed by the alleged thief.
Those connected to the business tried to intercept the truck as police responded to the scene, with the air wing alerted to the job.
The business owner managed to get the driver to pull over and conducted a citizen's arrest of the man with his friends.
The truck and another vehicle collided as the truck was forced to stop.
Police were about five minutes behind and took the man into custody at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Yabba Road.
The alleged thief, a 43-year-old Border man, suffered a fit and was taken to hospital.
He was already on bail for burglary and theft matters at the time of Sunday's incident.
Police were waiting medical clearance to interview the man on Sunday afternoon on further burglary, theft, criminal damage and driving matters over the truck and skid steer incident.
Gates were smashed at the Wodonga business when the truck was taken.
The business owner said the Mack truck had been loaded with other items from the company.
The recovered truck, which suffered minor damage, and the skid steer were towed back to the Simco yard on Sunday afternoon.
The truck will have to undergo mechanical checks to see if it has sustained damage after being improperly driven by the 43-year-old.
The vehicle had been spray painted to hide the Simco logo.
The man is likely to face Wodonga court on Monday.
