Deputy mayor trades open road for stationary bike all for a good cause

Steve Bowen spends a good deal of time on a motorbike but he's still willing to pedal for a good cause.
The Albury deputy mayor, entertainer and DJ extraordinaire will again join the Sunshine Ride on Friday, March 15, and Saturday, March 16, to support Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
He signed up for the fundraiser last year for the first time for a one-hour stint on the bike stationed at Guru's Cafeteria in Albury.
"I was very sore," he said.
"I felt muscles I didn't know existed; I've been trying to get rid of those muscles ever since!
"But I'll do anything for a good cause; I'll ride a camel, a bike or a horse, actually make that a pony!"
Bowen will join sports commentator Robbie Mackinlay and musician Danny Phegan as ambassadors for Sunshine Ride, which was now in its fourth year on the Border.
The event links in with the cancer centre's Sunshine Walk fundraiser in November.
More than 20 exercise bikes will be stationed at Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning for the 24-hour challenge.
Other gyms, sporting clubs and businesses will be involved including PT Fitness in Wodonga, Albury Thunder Rugby League Club and Planet Fitness in Wagga.
Sunshine Ride organiser Steve Ballard, a member of Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning, said he was amazed by the growth of the event, which last year raised more than $113,000.
"The idea for the Sunshine Ride came after I was chatting to a young fella out the front of the gym and we said we'd try to raise $1000 for a 24-hour ride," he said.
"But when we put it out to the rest of the Adrenaline community, we ended up having about 58 riders who raised over $36,000 in our first year.
"We had well over 200 riders last year, so to come to that in three years is pretty amazing."
Mr Ballard said he initially wanted to host a fundraiser after his wife, Debbie, was treated for breast cancer at Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre in 2018.
"I probably took a lot of things (for granted) and I don't think I even realised the cancer centre was here until we needed it," Mr Ballard said.
"My wife was able to have her treatment in Albury close to home and we really appreciated the Wellness Centre for their support and services like wigs."
Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning owner Stu Wilcox said there was a great atmosphere at the gym during the fundraiser.
He said more teams were welcome and there would be child-friendly activities.
"There will be a coffee van and kids' activities like face painting," he said.
Participants can also do the fundraiser at home on their own equipment.
To register or find out more about the Sunshine Ride including as a volunteer, visit sunshineride.org.au
