Tradies by day, Mt Maze is ready to Rock on the River by night

When a group of tradies and a mechanic down tools and pick up instruments the sound is electric.
Formed on the Border in early 2022, Mt Maze is an indie alternative rock band made up of Nathan Tollis (drums), Nick Musarra (rhythm guitar), Grady Nigsch (bass), Jared Buckley (bass) and Adam Tollis (vocals).
Their inspiration comes from a range of acts as diverse as The Beatles and Bob Dylan to Catfish and the Bottlemen.
Adam Tollis said all of the band members brought their own influences with them.
They first got together for a jam in 2022 and went on to gain confidence through open mic nights at Sodens Hotel in Albury.
"There are five different influences creating our unique sound," he said.
Having gone to Xavier High School or Wodonga Senior Secondary College between them, the mates now do gigs at least once a month or tour around their tradie day jobs.
With five singles on Spotify, they are working on an EP to release early in the year.
Mt Maze will be supporting indigenous artist Benny Walker at Rock On The River at Corowa on Saturday, January 20, after it was postponed in December.
Among other acts will be Joe Mungovan, Pixie, Toby Mobbs and Dylan Raath.
It's part of the North of the Murray Event Series hosted by Federation Council, which encompasses five gatherings across four towns throughout the region this summer.
Rock On The River will offer a mix of upbeat and mellow rock music at Rowers Park from 4pm to 8pm.
There will be food trucks, children's activities and a mix of local music acts.
The North Of The Murray event series is funded by the NSW government in partnership with community organisations.
All events are free to the community and will feature various offerings, including food and market stalls, light installations, live music and children's activities.
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke welcomed the upcoming event series.
"Excitement is building as we prepare to light up the North of the Murray Region this summer with an incredible line-up of community events in Corowa, Howlong, Urana and Mulwala," he said.
"These events would not be possible without the incredible involvement from community groups and businesses across our region, and the funding provided by the NSW state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
"Our shared vision is to bring people together in celebration, fostering a sense of unity and joy that will shine bright throughout the summer season."
Among other events in the series will Mulwala Water Ski Club's Family Fun Day on Saturday, January 27, from 12.30pm to 9.30pm and Urana Flame N Feast at Urana Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Saturday, February 3.
Rock on the River runs at Rowers Park, Bridge Road, Corowa, from 4pm to 8pm.
