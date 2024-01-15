Travelling 20-tonne truck brings face-to-face help with Centrelink services

Extra face-to-face support and information about Medicare, Centrelink and other services will be available across the Border and North East in coming weeks.
Services Australia's mobile service centre, Blue Gum, will visit a number of rural communities on various days to provide easier access to government departments.
The locations include Beechworth, Rutherglen, Yarrawonga, Cobram, Benalla, Myrtleford, Porepunkah, Bright, Mount Beauty, Tawonga, Finlay, Berrigan and Tocumwal.
Each stop will be at least six hours, with many centres to be visited from 9am to 4pm.
The 20-tonne truck is operated by Services Australia staff who can help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations and accessing online services.
Information about National Disability Insurance Scheme and Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available.
Finley: near Central Arcade, Pinnuck Street, January 18, 9am to 4pm
Berrigan: adjacent to the shire office, Chanter Street, January 19, 9am to 4pm
Tocumwal: Tocumwal foreshore, Deniliquin Road, January 22, 9am to 4pm
Cobram: Woolworths car park, Dillon Street, January 23, 9am to 4pm
Yarrawonga: council car park, Piper Street, January 24, 9am to 4pm
Rutherglen: Rutherglen Information Centre car park, Main Street, January 30, 9.30am to 4pm
Benalla: near the library, Fawckner Drive, January 31, 9am to 4pm
Beechworth: in front of the library, Ford Street, February 1, 9am to 4pm
Myrtleford: near Jubilee Park, Myrtle Street, February 2, 9am to 4pm
Porepunkah: near the post office, Nicholson Street, February 5, 9.30am to 4pm
Bright: senior citizens centre car park, Cobden Street, February 6, 9am to 4pm
Mount Beauty: neighbourhood centre car park, Tennis Court Avenue, February 7, 9.30am to 4pm
Tawonga: opposite the post office, Kiewa Valley Highway, February 8, 9am to 3pm
For more information, go to servicesaustralia.gov.au/mobileoffice
