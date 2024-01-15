The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Travelling 20-tonne truck brings face-to-face help with Centrelink services

Updated January 15 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Gum is a 20-tonne truck used as a mobile resource for rural communities, offering support with Medicare, Centrelink and other services. Picture supplied
Blue Gum is a 20-tonne truck used as a mobile resource for rural communities, offering support with Medicare, Centrelink and other services. Picture supplied

Extra face-to-face support and information about Medicare, Centrelink and other services will be available across the Border and North East in coming weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.