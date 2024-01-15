The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fresh approach being taken to reduce ugly outbursts at hospitals

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated January 15 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medical staff at hospitals are among an array of personnel having to cope with rudeness that can spill into violence.
Medical staff at hospitals are among an array of personnel having to cope with rudeness that can spill into violence.

Ramming with equipment, spitting and verbal abuse over the phone - these are some of the 30 to 40 nasty incidents Albury Wodonga Health staff endure on average each week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.