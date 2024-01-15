Fresh approach being taken to reduce ugly outbursts at hospitals

Ramming with equipment, spitting and verbal abuse over the phone - these are some of the 30 to 40 nasty incidents Albury Wodonga Health staff endure on average each week.
The ugly situations were outlined at the media launch of a new campaign by the health service to empower staff and to urge patients and their families to behave respectfully.
The 'It's OK to Step Away' initiative was prompted by an 80 per cent jump in occupational violence and aggression over the past year.
Albury Wodonga Health executive director public health, mental health and wellbeing Lucie Shanahan said the figures were "extremely alarming".
"The most prevalent instances that we see are examples of verbal aggression, so people being yelled at, sworn at, called names and threats made against staff, threats made against staff's family members," Ms Shanahan said.
"But we do also see, unfortunately, physical aggression, so we do see examples of incidents of staff being hit, being struck at, being kicked, having implements thrown at staff or ... staff rammed by different pieces of equipment.
Ms Shanahan also noted aggression came remotely as well as directly.
"It's not acceptable that our administration staff ... are abused over the phone when family members or patients are ringing up to make appointments or to try and get the access to the care that they need," she said.
The campaign is designed to allow staff to withdraw from a threatening situation and has been endorsed by the Albury Wodonga Health board.
"We may refuse care to people if we think continuing to provide care to that person places our staff in undue risk or harm," Ms Shanahan said, noting while some clientele had cognitive issues others were clearly deliberating behaving in an offensive manner.
The incidents reported covered Albury and Wodonga hospitals as well as mental health units in the Twin Cities and Wangaratta.
Albury hospital's emergency department was the scene for most spite, with four times the level of outbursts there compared to its counterpart at Wodonga hospital.
The president of the Albury hospital branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Geoffrey Hudson welcomed the initiative with a further request.
"We appreciate that AWH is acknowledging the seriousness of occupational violence and the impact it has on staff," Mr Hudson said.
"To ensure the safety of all staff, we further call on AWH to address the unsafe staffing levels that have led to some incidents of aggression and violence.
"For example, when nurses request one-to-one care and supervision for a patient with dementia or delirium to prevent escalating behaviours early - these requests are not always met and can result in preventable violence."
Ms Shanahan attributed the increasing incivility to societal pressures and an impatience from patients and families, while also saying there had been greater reporting by staff.
She said the aggression had a ripple effect through the workforce with a 20 per cent decrease in productivity "across the organisation and for the team directly involved in that".
It is hoped 'It's OK to Step Away' will have a dramatic impact.
"We want to see more than a reduction of half, so we want to see more than a 50 per cent reduction," Ms Shanahan said.
"We want to see obviously as fewer incidents as possible, what we want to be able to see though ... is staff having increased confidence to be able to step away and manage an incident."
