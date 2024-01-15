Wangaratta siblings heading to the Sunshine State for the lifestyle

Wangaratta's Saunders siblings are moving to Queensland.
Twins Luke and Daniel will leave Wangaratta on Tuesday for the Sunshine State.
Luke, who is older by 26 minutes, has become a permanent member of the Pies' backline in recent years, while Daniel split his time between seniors and reserves last season.
"It's just a lifestyle change, I'll give it a crack, try to be as consistent as I can and develop my footy from there," Daniel suggested.
Midfielder Daniel will play with Mayne in the QAFL, where family friend, former Wangaratta player and Queensland Football Hall of Famer Danny Craven is a committee member.
Luke is yet to sign with a club.
The 23-year-old announced his arrival at O and M level with a superb display in the 2022 grand final win over Yarrawonga.
Team-mate Callum Moore won the Did Simpson Medal for best on ground in the three-point thriller, but defender Luke was unlucky to be edged out, producing one of the finest grand final displays from an unheralded player since Connor Hargreaves became the first player from a losing side to win the top award against Albury in 2014.
The Pies fell to Albury in last year's preliminary final, but the addition of a host of quality players, including 2017 premiership player Brad Melville, has steeled the club for another grand final charge, which only makes it more difficult for the brothers to leave.
"Yeah, it was hard, I spoke to Reidy (coach Ben Reid) and he tried to talk me into staying like a good coach would, but in the end it came down to what I wanted to do and he was really good about that," Luke offered.
From an external viewpoint, Saunders' performance in the grand final was his breakout moment, but he believes he took his play to another level last year.
"I thought I had a consistent year, I had that defensive role, playing on one of the opposition's best small forwards, but it also allowed me to attack, which I enjoyed as well," he explained.
Wangaratta will start its season at home with a Good Friday blockbuster against neighbours Wangaratta Rovers, who are also expected to feature in the top three.
