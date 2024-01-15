Council outlines cause of long delays for tip users

A computer software problem is being cited as the cause of delays at the Albury tip.
Dumpers were left waiting for an hour on Sunday January 14 as they attempted to leave the waste management centre.
The Border Mail was told on Monday, January 15, that the boom gate had failed to open because of a software glitch.
That computer program is designed to read the vouchers supplied by patrons and in turn trigger the gate, however that failed to occur.
The software supplier was working with the council to resolve the problem on Monday with manual processing being done until the fault is fixed.
Albury Council apologised to those affected.
